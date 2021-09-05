Police ID man shot, killed inside home in Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill. — A man in his early 20s was shot to death inside an Evanston home late Saturday night, according to police.

Police identified him as Butler A. Stanley, III.

Stanley was found dead in a home in the 1700 block of Dodge Avenue just before 10:30 p.m.

Evanston police said the shooting does not appear to be a random act. A preliminary investigation shows it likely stemmed from an incident without injuries or shots fired at the Skokie Swift station.

On Sunday, police said their initial investigation revealed that multiple offenders entered the victim’s home, shot him multiple times and then fled.

Police ask anyone with information to call 847-866-5000.