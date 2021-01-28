Man shot in the head in Gresham

CHICAGO — A man was shot in the head in the city’s Gresham neighborhood, according to police.

Police said they responded to a call of shots fired on the 8400 block of South Vincennes Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived they found a 22-year-old man lying on the street with a gunshot wound to the head.

The man was unable to communicate any information due to the severity of his injury. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

No one has been taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing.