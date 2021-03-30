Man shot in chest in Bolingbrook Walmart parking lot

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. – Police are looking for a gunman who shot a man in the chest Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of a Bolingbrook-area Walmart.

According to police, the two men involved may have known each other. Police consider the shooting to be an isolated incident.

The gunman was last seen running toward nearby townhomes.

Police only have a vague description of the suspect, saying that the offender was wearing a white puffy coat, black or gray shirt and tan pants.

The shooting victim was hospitalized in stable condition.

The incident remains under investigation by the Bolingbrook Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to call (630) 226-8620.

