CHICAGO — A man was shot during an attempted robbery in River North, according to police.



A 23-year-old male was walking on the 400 block of North Wells Street around 3 a.m. Tuesday with a group of people when a man exited a dark colored sedan and attempted to rob the man at gunpoint.

The 23-year-old was involved in a physical altercation and was shot in the arm. He was transported to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition.

There is no one in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.