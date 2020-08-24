Man shot by police in Kenosha, incident caught on video

KENOSHA, Wis.— A man is hospitalized in serious condition following a police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, which prompted neighbors and crowds to gather and confront officers at the scene.

Video circulating on social media appears to show the seconds leading up to the shooting, as two Kenosha Police Department officers follow with their weapons drawn behind a man as he walks around a vehicle.

Yelling can be heard, although its unclear what occurred prior to the start of the video. As the man nears the driver’s side door and reaches to open it, one of the officers reaches out and grabs him by the shirt. Then as the man opens the car door and steps inside, seven shots can be heard.

The Kenosha Police Department said in a news release Sunday that the shooting happened around 5 p.m. as officers were responding to a “domestic incident.”

Police did not provide details about what led to the shooting. They say a person was transported to a hospital in Milwaukee for treatment.

A Kenosha Police Department dispatcher referred calls by press Sunday night to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the agency that will be investigating the shooting. A message left with DOJ was not immediately returned.