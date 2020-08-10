Man shot by police Sunday charged with attempted murder of officers; COPA asking for footage

A Chicago police badge hangs in front of the City of Chicago Public Safety Headquarters on December 1, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – A man shot by police Sunday has been charged with attempted murder of police as COPA asks for additional footage of the incident.

Latrell Allen, 20, was arrested in the 5600 block of South Aberdeen at around 2:45 p.m. Sunday after police said he pointed a gun and fired multiple rounds at Chicago police officers.

“During the foot pursuit the offender turned and fired shots at the officers, the officers then returned discharging their weapons,” police said Sunday.

Allen was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center and three officers were hospitalized for observation. No officers were shot.

Allen was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of possession of an unlicensed weapon.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the incident. Police said Sunday there is not body cam footage of this incident, but would not say why.

On Monday evening, COPA asked for information and relevant video as they review available evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact COPA at 312-743-2672.

Allen had previous arrests for child endangerment, domestic battery and burglary.

CPD Superintendent David Brown said social media posts following the police-involved shooting in Englewood Sunday afternoon sowed the seeds of chaos.

Widespread looting took place all over Chicago overnight, with the Loop taking the brunt of it.