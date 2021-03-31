Man shot by off-duty police officer during Albany Park home invasion

CHICAGO — A man was shot by an off-duty police officer during a home invasion in Albany Park.

The home invasion happened on the 3100 block of West Bell Plaine Avenue around 1 a.m. Wednesday. The homeowner, an off-duty Chicago officer, shot the man in the face.

The man was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Hospital in serious condition.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating.

No further information was provided.

Another police-involved shooting happened early Wednesday morning in Portage Park.