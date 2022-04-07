JOLIET, Ill. — A man was shot by Joliet police after a traffic stop late Wednesday night.

Officials said the shooting happened on the 100 block of Linden Avenue around 11 p.m. following a traffic stop. A male passenger in the car fled from the vehicle while armed with a gun.

Police said an officer caught up with the suspect, who refused multiple commands to drop the weapon. When he continued to refused, the officer shot him.

The man continued to flee after he was shot and was located nearby hiding from police.

The man was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

A handgun was recovered at the scene and police said this was an isolated incident.