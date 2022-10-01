ZION, Ill. — A 25-year-old man was found dead with gunshot wounds Saturday morning by Zion police officers.

Police said they were called to the 2900 block of Gabriel Avenue around 7:14 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive person laying on the ground in a driveway off an alley. When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old Zion man who was dead in the driveway.

Police said the man appeared to have died as a result of gunshot wounds.

The identity of the man is being withheld until proper family notification can be made.

The Lake County Major Crime Task Force is continuing to investigate this incident.