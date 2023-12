CHICAGO — A man was discovered shot dead in a parked vehicle in the city’s South Loop neighborhood Saturday night, police said.

According to police, the 32-year-old man was found in a parked vehicle in the 100 block of West Cermak Road around 9:16 p.m.

The man was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are investigating.