Man shot and killed during basketball game at South Side park

CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed Tuesday in a park on Chicago’s South Side.
Police responded to the 200 block of East 11th Street around 11:30 a.m. in the Roseland neighborhood.
According to police, a group of people were playing basketball at the Palmer Park field house in when an argument broke out. A person pulled out a gun and fired.
A 25-year-old man was shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No other injuries were reported.
Police said the man with the gun fled the scene. A detailed description of this man has not yet been released.
Palmer Park is an Early Voting site for the 9th Ward. Polling was temporarily closed as police investigated the shooting.