Man shot and killed during basketball game at South Side park

CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed Tuesday in a park on Chicago’s South Side.

Police responded to the 200 block of East 11th Street around 11:30 a.m. in the Roseland neighborhood.

According to police, a group of people were playing basketball at the Palmer Park field house in when an argument broke out. A person pulled out a gun and fired.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Breaking: CPD on the scene of a deadly shooting. Men were playing basketball at field house gym @ Palmer Park, disagreement ensued then 1 man shot another. Park’s closed for early voting now. Meantime searching 4 gunman. Gwendolyn brooks Academy is across the street. #WGNNEWS pic.twitter.com/Rx6gH5aKYm — Patrick Elwood (@patrickelwood) March 3, 2020

Police said the man with the gun fled the scene. A detailed description of this man has not yet been released.

Palmer Park is an Early Voting site for the 9th Ward. Polling was temporarily closed as police investigated the shooting.