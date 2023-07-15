CHICAGO — A 22-year-old man is in critical condition after resisting an armed robbery on the Far South Side, police said.

The man was found in the 11000 block of South Western Avenue around 1:48 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police investigation found that the man was approached by unidentified individual who attempted to rob him at gunpoint. The man refused and the armed individual fired shots before fleeing on foot.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.