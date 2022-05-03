WHEATON, Ill. — A man was sentenced to 101 years in prison Tuesday for the 2019 abduction and sexual assault of a college student in the suburbs.

Justin Dalcollo, 37, of Kentucky, was found guilty following a five-day-long trial back in December.

On March 22, 2019, a suburban woman was home from college on spring break when Dalcallo forced himself into her vehicle at gunpoint.

Dalcollo then ordered the woman to drive to a bank in Glendale Heights and forced her to withdraw $300 from her debit card. He then forced her to drive to numerous locations in Hanover Park and Bartlett, ultimately parking the car in a parking garage at the Grand Victoria Casino in Elgin where Dalcollo sexually assaulted her.

Dalcallo forced the woman to call a cab for him and was picked up at the Elgin train station.

The woman then went to a hospital, where she reported the sexual assault.

On Tuesday, he was sentenced to 101 years in prison on the charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault, armed robbery, aggravated kidnapping and unlawful use of a weapon.