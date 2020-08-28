Man rescued by Chicago fire after garage collapse in Lakeview

CHICAGO – A rescue operation by firefighters helped free a man pinned after a garage collapse Friday afternoon in Lakeview.

Just after 4 p.m., Chicago fire was called to the 3200 block of North Wilton on the report of a garage collapse.

Firefighters worked for around 30 minutes to free a man from about eight feet of debris. He was transported to Masonic Hospital in an unknown condition, but was seen waving on his way to the hospital.

“I saw them digging earlier but I didn’t know it would lead to this,” a witness said.

The circumstances around the garage collapse are not known at this time. Chicago officials are investigating Friday night to determine exactly what happened.