Man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting, robbing college student at suburban mall

BLOOMINDALE, Ill. — A 36-year-old man pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting and robbing a college student at a suburban mall last year.

Prosecutors will cap sentencing recommendations at 75 years for Justin Dalcollo in exchange for the guilty plea.

In March 2019, a 21-year-old woman was home from college and was getting into her car at Bloomingdale Court Mall when Dalcollo approached her, according to officials.

He forced his way into her car at gunpoint, ordered her to withdraw money from an ATM and assaulted her in a parking garage.

After the sexual assault, officials said Dalcollo ordered the woman to drive to a convenience store in Elgin and accompany him as he went inside. He then ordered the woman to call a cab for him and drive him to the Elgin train station where the cab picked him up.

The woman then went to a hospital where she reported the sexual assault.