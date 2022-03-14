Man missing after suspicious Woodridge garage fire

WOODRIDGE, Ill. — Authorities are searching for a missing man after a fire in the western suburbs early Monday morning.

Emergency crews deemed the blaze suspicious, prompting the Woodridge Police Department to investigate the whereabouts of 27-year-old Connor Burnetter, an at-risk adult who lived inside the home with his parents.

The Forest Glenn Parkway fire started around 5:45 a.m. and startled neighbors. Nearby resident Ashley Park said she was awakened by her husband yelling to get the dog and go outside.

“Heard popping and looked outside and saw the fire just as it was startling,” Parik said.

Parik told WGN News she called 911 as they watched their next-door neighbor’s garage go up in flames.

“It’s kind of like something you see in a movie,” Parik said. “You don’t really expect that to ever happen to you or see it. Until you actually witness it in person, it’s like a whole another ball game.”

Neighbor Tony Battaglia also witnessed the blaze, with some even catching video of it on their ring camera.

“It was just huge flames over the roof of the garage,” Battaglia said.

Ryan Anania said flames rose about 20-30 feet.

“It was billowing out of the side of it and going straight up, so it was burning up through the roof with a lot of smoke into the air,” Anania said.

Firefighters quickly contained the flames, with the home’s garage and two cars suffering damage. Fortunately, the fire didn’t spread to any nearby homes.

An investigation into what sparked the blaze is ongoing.

“Did it start with him, or was it something other than that? It was just more of ‘is he OK?’ than anything else,” Anania said.

Neighbors say Burnetter kept to himself, describing him as a quiet kid and reserved. While they don’t know much about him, they’re hoping everyone is hoping he’s OK.

“We’re all a nice tight-knit community here,” Parik says, “so we just want to make sure everyone’s safe and found.”