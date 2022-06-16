SALEM LAKES, Wisc. — Deputies say a 22-year-old man likely drowned and a 5-year-old girl was rescued after jumping into Silver Lake on Thursday.

Around 12:40 p.m., multiple emergency crews responded to the Village of Salem Lakes in Kenosha County, Wisconsin following reports of a missing swimmer in the water.

Deputies with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said the adult male and girl were swimming after jumping into the water from a boat on the lake.

The male, who was not wearing a floatation device, went underwater and did not resurface. The child was equipped with a personal floatation device and was picked up by another boat on the lake.

Dive teams from Southeast Wisconsin and Northern Illinois helped local agencies with the search, which officials have since deemed a recovery mission.

Efforts will continue until nightfall, with crews reconvening in the morning if divers cannot locate the swimmer.

Anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department at (262) 605-5100.