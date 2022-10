CICERO, Ill. — A 62-year-old man died early Monday following a fire in Cicero.

After midnight, authorities responded to a fire in the 3100 block of South 53rd Street.

An 82-year-old woman was safely escorted out, but her 62-year-old son died in the fire, authorities said.

Two cats were suspected to be killed in the fire and authorities said it started in the basement.

It is believed to be an accident possibly involving a candle.