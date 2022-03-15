Man killed, police officer stabbed in Crest Hill after domestic violence call

CREST HILL, Ill. — A police officer was hospitalized and a man was killed after a confrontation in Crest Hill following a domestic violence call.

According to police, the incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Pioneer Road near the Pioneer Road Apartments.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office said a woman called police and said her husband punched her in the face while children were present.

The husband has been identified as 30-year-old Matthew Parks.

Dispatch alerted Crest Hill police officers telling them Parks could be heard saying the phrase “suicide by police” in the background while they were on the call with his wife.

Three officers responded and an officer of two years was stabbed in the leg by Parks.

The knife cut the femoral artery and he was rushed Amita Health Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet where he was listed in serious condition but has been stabilized.

Police said Parks was shot multiple times. Police tried to revive him but he did not survive.

The Will and Grundy County Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the shooting incident.

Other officers involved were also taken to the hospital but have since been released.