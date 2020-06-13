Man killed, Indiana State Trooper wounded in shooting after armed robbery, carjacking

CROWN POINT, Ind. — A man was killed and an Indiana State Trooper was wounded in a shooting Friday.

According to state police, Jasper County Sheriff’s Department received a call around 10:15 p.m. about an armed robbery and car jacking at a truck stop near Exit 201 near Remington.

State troopers located the stolen vehicle traveling northbound on I-65. Authorities attempted to make a traffic stop when the vehicle fled.

According to state police, the stolen car then got a flat tire and the driver got out of the car around Mile Marker 246 near Crown Point. The man began to fire at officers. A state trooper was shot and wounded.

Officers exchanged gunfire with the man and the man was shot and killed. The Lake County Coroner pronounced the man dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

The injured trooper received a tourniquet at the scene. He was taken to the hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

I-65 was shutdown for several hours as part of the investigation.

Authorities are investigating.