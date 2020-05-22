Man killed in Wheeling hit-and-run was targeted; police search for suspect

WHEELING, Ill — Police said a man killed by a hit-and-run driver in Wheeling was deliberately targeted by the driver.

Carlos Maciel Pulido was hit and killed in the 700 block of Equestrian Drive Wednesday morning. He was 32 years old, and had three children.

Police said they are looking for Jose Fermin Zavala-Hernandez in what is now a homicide investigation.

There was a warrant issued for Zavala-Hernandez’s arrest less than a week ago after he was accused of assaulting his wife and cutting off an ankle monitor.

After Pulido was hit on the street, the SUV plowed into a home and the driver took off on foot.

No one inside that home was hurt.