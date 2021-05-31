Man killed in Oak Forest house fire

OAK FOREST, Ill. — A man was killed in a house fire in Oak Forest Monday.

Oak Forest police said fire crews responded to a call of a fire in the 16700 block of Kara Court around 5 a.m.

Upon arrival firefighters were told a person was trapped inside the home.

Firefighters were able to locate the man but he died from his injuries.

The Cook County Medical Examiner has identified that man as 57-year-old Michael Houle.

A second person also suffered burns but refused treatment.

Three adults were displaced as a result of the fire.

The fire is under investigation.