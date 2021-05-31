Man killed in Oak Forest house fire

News
Posted: / Updated:

OAK FOREST, Ill. — A man was killed in a house fire in Oak Forest Monday.

Oak Forest police said fire crews responded to a call of a fire in the 16700 block of Kara Court around 5 a.m.

Upon arrival firefighters were told a person was trapped inside the home. 

Firefighters were able to locate the man but he died from his injuries.

The Cook County Medical Examiner has identified that man as 57-year-old Michael Houle.

A second person also suffered burns but refused treatment.

Three adults were displaced as a result of the fire.

The fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News