Man killed in Oak Forest house fire

OAK FOREST, Ill. — A man was killed in a house fire in Oak Forest Monday.
Oak Forest police said fire crews responded to a call of a fire in the 16700 block of Kara Court around 5 a.m.
Upon arrival firefighters were told a person was trapped inside the home.
Firefighters were able to locate the man but he died from his injuries.
The Cook County Medical Examiner has identified that man as 57-year-old Michael Houle.
A second person also suffered burns but refused treatment.
Three adults were displaced as a result of the fire.
The fire is under investigation.