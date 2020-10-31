Man killed in Morgan Park shooting ID’d as father of 6

CHICAGO — A man who was killed after a Morgan Park shooting that left 3 others injured has been identified as a father of six.

Tom James, 32, was shot Friday night on the 11600 block of South Vincennes Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Police responded to the scene for reports of people shot. Police said someone entered a home and opened fired.

Two of the other people shot, including a 16-year-old boy, were in critical condition. A third person was in fair condition.

James was shot in the head and died at the scene. His mother said he had another child on the way.

“Everybody loves tom,” Cheryl James, James’ mother, said. “He worked on cars and worked on hair. He bought [his children] Halloween outfits to have a party at the house tomorrow and they won’t see their daddy.”

Police said the shooting was drug related.

Anyone with any information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com