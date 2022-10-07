GARY, Ind. — A death investigation is underway after a fire erupted at an apartment building in Gary.

The fire started around 9:15 p.m. Thursday at 631 West Ridge Road, which is a 10-unit apartment building with a small grocery store on the ground level.

According to fire officials, a man was found dead as crews searched the apartments. The man’s identity has not yet been released.

Two people were rescued from the second-floor of the building, fire officials said.

The fire is currently under investigation with the Gary Fire Department office of fire investigation and Indiana State Fire Marshall’s office.

Red Cross is assisting temporarily displaced residents.