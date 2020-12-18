Man killed in dog attack inside Joliet home

JOLIET, Ill. – Police said a man was killed in a dog attack Thursday in Joliet.

Police were called to a home in the 1200 block of Arthur Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, officers found a 46-year-old man with “extensive injuries to his body.” The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

According to police, two people inside the home were involved in a loud argument. The argument agitated a 5-year-old pit bull terrier that was also inside the home.

A third person, the victim, attempted to intervene to calm the dog. According to police, the dog then attacked the man.

The other two people attempted to free the man from the dog but could not.

The dog eventually let go of the man and the other two people secured the dog and then called 911.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Joliet Animal Control took custody of the dog.

Police are investigating.