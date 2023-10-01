CHICAGO — A man is dead after he was killed in a hit and run crash in Logan Square overnight.

Police said a 42-year-old man was riding motor scooter near the 3900 block of West Fullerton Avenue around 2:20 a.m. when the driver of a silver Honda struck a red light and struck the man near the intersection.

According to police, the man was pronounced dead on the scene and the driver fled. There is no one in custody.

Police are investigating the incident and WGN will update as more information is available.