Man kidnapped, forced to withdraw cash at ATM on North Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chicago police have issued a warning after a man was abducted and robbed on the North Side.

Police said the offenders are targeting people leaving bars near Grand Avenue and Halsted in the Fulton River District.

In the Jan. 16 incident, a man was walking alone when he was approached by someone in a 2003 Gold Acura MDX. The victim believed it was a rideshare vehicle, so he got in. The offender placed a bag around the victim's head, and pressed a gun to his back.

The offenders then drove to a nearby ATM, demanded the victim's PIN and withdrew cash. The victim was dropped off, and the offenders fled.

Police said there were three men involved, but they did not give a detailed description.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bureau of Detectives–Area Central at (312) 747-8380.

41.89119 -87.647618