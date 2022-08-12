NILES, Ill. — A 64-year-old woman had her purse stolen by a man inside a moving vehicle outside a Party City store in Niles.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the Village Crossing shopping center, located at 5651 W. Touhy Ave.

According to police, the woman had exited Party City when a silver four-door sedan drove past her, and a man in the backseat grabbed her purse.

Police said the woman fell to the ground, and the vehicle fled the scene eastbound through the shopping center’s parking lot.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

Police have not released a description of the suspect.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Niles police at (847) 588-6570.