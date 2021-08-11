Man injured, police station damaged after West Side shooting

CHICAGO — A shooting that wounded a man on the West Side also left bullet holes in a Chicago police station on Wednesday.

The 15th District police station in the Austin neighborhood near 57th Street and Austin Avenue was hit by bullets around 7a.m. Wednesday. It’s unclear if the station was targeted.

A man was shot nearby and taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood. His condition is unknown.

Chicago police detectives are looking at surveillance video and are searching for the individual who opened fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.