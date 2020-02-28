Man injured after Chinatown carjacking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A man was injured after a carjacking in the city’s Chinatown neighborhood.

Chicago police said a 21-year-old man was approached by another man on the 2100 block of South Archer Avenue around 8:50 p.m. Thursday. The 21-year-old was pushed to the ground as the offender grabbed the keys to his SUV.

The offender then got into the SUV and drove eastbound on Archer Avenue, police said.

The man sustained minor scrapes to his face and refused medical attention, police said.

The incident is under investigation.