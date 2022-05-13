PLAINFIELD, Ill. — A man was taken into custody Friday following a high-speed vehicle pursuit through the Southwest suburbs on I-55.

Illinois State Police said the driver of the vehicle fled a traffic stop in Sauk Village around 11 a.m.

State police did not pursue the vehicle on the roads because they do not chase vehicles that flee from traffic stops, ISP said.

SkyCam9 was above the incident and the vehicle was seen striking another car near Lemont Road. The vehicle also struck a guard rail and lost a tire. The vehicle continued to travel southbound down I-55 before it came to a stop near Route 126, in Plainfield, around 12:15 p.m.

The driver was then seen running from the car. He jumped a fence then surrendered to responding law enforcement officers.

He was then taken into custody.

No other information was provided.