PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Ill. — A 22-year-old man is in custody after an employee at a bar and police officer were battered in Prospect Heights early Sunday morning, police said.

Officers were responding to a fight outside HOME Bar around 4:00 a.m. in Prospect Heights. A police officer and employee were attempting to break up an altercation when a man involved got in their car and fled the scene.

The employee and officer were transported to a local hospital. The employee suffered serious but nonlife threatening injuries and the officer was sent home after he suffered brusing.

About 10 minutes later police said they stopped the same vehicle in Palatine. The driver showed signs of impairment and after a test was administered, officers found he was impaired.

The man was taken into custody and police are still investigating the incident.