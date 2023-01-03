MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. — Adrian Chavez was remanded to Cook County Jail with no bond after appearing at a bond hearing in court Tuesday.

Police arrested Chavez, 25, Monday and charged him with first degree murder in connection to the death of his six-month-old son, Zayden Chavez, according to detectives with the Mount Prospect Police Department.

Mount Prospect PD said officers responded to a 911 call around 3:41 p.m. on Oct. 28, 2022, in the 700 block of Dempster Street for a 4-month-old child who was not breathing.

The child, later identified as Zayden, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries that police said suggested physical abuse. An investigation launched by MPPD later found Zayden’s father — Adrian Chavez — to have physically abused him.

Zayden remained under medical care at Lurie Children’s Hospital until Dec. 29, 2022, when he succumbed to his injuries and died. Two days later on New Year’s Eve, the Cook County Medical Examiner ruled Zayden’s death a homicide caused by complications of multiple injuries from child abuse. Two days after that, Chavez was arrested and charged.

Chavez’s next court date is set for 9 a.m. on Jan. 27 in Cook County’s 3rd District Court in Rolling Meadows.