Man found shot to death in Skokie hotel ID’d

SKOKIE, Ill. — A man who was found shot dead in a suburban hotel has been identified.

Skokie police responded to a 911 call Tuesday around 4:45 p.m. for an “unknown medical emergency” at the Hampton Inn on the 5200 block of Old Orchard Road. When they arrived, they found a man dead with a gunshot wound in a hotel room.

The medical examiner identified the man as 34-year-old Dyrek Coleman.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Skokie Police Department at (847) 982-5900. The 24-hour Skokie Crime Tip Hotline is 847-933-TIPS (8477). Text-A-Tip is available 24-hours a day by texting “Skokie” and your tip to 847411.