Man found guilty of sexually assaulting woman at Oak Brook hotel

OAK BROOK, Ill. — A Chicago man was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman at gunpoint at a suburban hotel.

Julius Ramsey, 38, was found guilty Thursday after a jury deliberated for two and a half hours following a three-day trial. He was found guilty of three counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault with a firearm, one count of aggravated kidnaping with a firearm and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

On Sept. 9, 2019, Oak Brook police were called to the Hyatt House Hotel on 22nd Street around 11:50 a.m. for a sexual assault that occurred in a vacant room, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney. After investigating, police learned that around 11:20 a.m., Ramsey forced the woman, who was an employee of the hotel, at gunpoint into a vacant room where he sexually assaulted her on several occasions. Police said he put the gun to her head and threatened to kill her.

The woman was able to escape the room and reported the assault. She was taken to a hospital.

Investigators found a gun that matched the description the woman provided and Ramsey’s DNA matched the DNA that was collected.

A few days later on Sept.12, Ramsey came to the Oak Brook Police Department and was interviewed. He was then taken into custody. He was charged on Sept. 13.

Ramsey is due in court July 9. Ramsey faces 84 years in prison.