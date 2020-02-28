Man found guilty in murder, sexual assault of ex-wife in Glen Ellyn

GLEN ELLYN, Ill. — A man is found guilty in the 2011 murder of his ex-wife in Glen Ellyn.

It took a jury about three hours to return the verdict against 42-year-old Juan Granados, finding him guilty of first-degree murder and criminal sexual assault, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

Granados was accused of sexually assaulting and strangling 36-year-old Nancy Bustos in 2011.

The couple divorced a year earlier. They have two children.

Granados fled to Mexico before being extradited to face charges. He faces up to 75-years in prison.



