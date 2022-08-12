FREMONT TOWNSHIP, Ill. — A man has been found guilty in a Lake County crash that killed two people in 2019.

On Wednesday, Aug. 10, a jury concluded that Victor Ortiz, 54, was guilty on all counts related to a fatal crash in 2019, according to the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office.

On June 8, 2019, deputies responded to a crash on Fairfield Road in Fremont Township, north of Route 60. The Sheriff’s Technical Crash Investigation Unit determined Ortiz’s van was going southbound on Fairfield Road when it crossed the center line and side swiped a Honda Odyssey before striking a Kia head on.

The man in the Honda Odyssey had non-life-threatening injuries. The two passengers in the Kia, Barbara Gaulke of Ingleside and Sandra Forscht of Round Lake Beach, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said at the time of the incident, Ortiz attempted to flee to Guatemala, but Chicago police officers were able to find him and take him into custody.

Ortiz was charged with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence and two counts of aggravated driving with a blood concentration level of over 0.08.

During the trial, Ortiz denied having an alcohol on the day of the crash. However, a medical expert said his blood alcohol level was at almost three times the legal limit of 0.08.

Ortiz also denied ever crossing over into the opposite lanes.

Ortiz will face a mandatory prison sentence of six to 28 years to be served at 85%. A status hearing is scheduled for Sept. 15.