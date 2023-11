CHICAGO — The body of a man has been identified after he was found unconscious in a garage during a fire on the South Side overnight.

The medical examiner’s office identified the man as 43-year-old Gilbert Sims.

The Fire department said they responded to a fire in the 8900 block of Essex Avenue in Calumet Heights near midnight and found Sims deceased in the garage as the fire was being extinguished.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.