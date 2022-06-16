Plainfield police responded to Prairie Activity and Recreation Center Wednesday night

PLAINFIELD, Ill. — A man was found dead following a shooting outside a suburban rec center Wednesday.

Police in Plainfield said officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Prairie Activity and Recreation Center at 24550 West Renwick Road around 9:50 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a man in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Kevin McQuaid at (815) 267-7209.