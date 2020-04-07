Man fatally struck by CTA Red Line train in the Loop

CHICAGO — A man was struck and killed by a CTA Red Line train in the Loop, according to fire officials.

The man, 40, reportedly “made contact” with a southbound Red Line train that was leaving the Jackson station at about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

All Red Line trains were running on elevated tracks between Cermak-Chinatown and Fullerton.

Shuttle buses were being used between State and Lake.

No further information was provided.

For the latest travel information, visit transitchicago.com or visit the CTA’s Twitter page.