CHICAGO — A man was fatally stabbed in the neck and chest on the city’s West Side late Saturday night.

According to police, a 37-year-old man was sitting in the driver’s seat of a car near the 3300 block of West Roosevelt Road around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night when he was approached by another man and an altercation ensued.

The man was stabbed in the neck and three more times in the chest. Police say he self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead a short time after.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.