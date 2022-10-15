WEST RIDGE, Ill. — A man was fatally shot in the head in West Ridge Friday night.

According to police, the man was found on a bench at the 7000 block of North Sacramento Avenue around 9:50 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the head.

A witness stated he heard a loud pop followed by many people fleeing the area on foot and called the police once he saw the man on the bench.

The man was transported to Saint Francis Hospital where he was listed in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.