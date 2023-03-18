CHICAGO — A 40-year-old man was shot dead in Garfield Park late Friday night.

According to police, the man was standing outside near the 200 block of North Saint Louis Avenue around 10:35 p.m. when an offender in a black SUV began to fire shots at him.

Police say the man began to flee on foot and collapsed in an open field in the 3500 block of West Walnut Street. He was pronounced dead on the scene with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.