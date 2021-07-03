Man fatally shot in Englewood after noise complaints

CHICAGO — A man, 40, was shot and killed after several noise complains about his music.

The shooting happened on the 7400 block of South Emerald Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Friday night.

Chicago police said the man’s neighbor made several noise complaints about the music volume.

The 40-year-old answered his door around 11:30 p.m. and was arguing with someone when that person shot the man multiple times in the torso.

The shooter ran away and the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

No one is in custody and police are investigating.