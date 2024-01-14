CHICAGO — A 28-year-old man is dead after a drive-by shooting in the city’s McKinley Park neighborhood Saturday night.

The victim was identified as 28-year-old Candido Salinas.

Police said Salinas was on the sidewalk near 1600 block of West 3rd Street around 7:14 p.m. when an unknown vehicle pulled up and someone fired shots.

Salinas sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and head and was transported to University of Chicago medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating the incident.