Man fatally shot by Shorewood police

Man fatally shot by police after firing at Shorewood officers

SHOREWOOD, Ill. — A man was shot and killed by police in Shorewood after he fired a gun at officers.

Police on Monday night around 11:30 p.m. responded to the La Quinta Inn on Frontage Road for a man asking for an ambulance.

When officers arrived, they found the man in a vehicle in the parking lot. As they approached, the man pulled out a gun, according to the police department.

Officers tried to get him to put it down but after a short standoff, the man fired the gun. An officer fired back, killing the man.

The shooting is still under investigation.

