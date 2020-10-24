Man fatally shot by police in Little Village ID’d

CHICAGO — A man who was shot and killed by police in Little Village has been identified.

Marc Nevarez, 25, who police said was armed, died after being shot by officers Friday.

Police said they responded to a ShotSpotter alert of multiple shots fired on the 2600 block of South Hamlin Avenue around 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

Police said officers attempted to “curb a suspicious vehicle” seen nearby, which fled and crashed into a light pole near an alley in the 3700 block of West 26th Street. Two men and a woman fled the vehicle, police said.

Police said they fired multiple shots at an Nevarez who they said was carrying a weapon. He was struck in the buttocks by officers and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition. He was later pronounced dead.

A second weapon was recovered in the vehicle. The other man in the car was taken into custody and said the woman is still at large.

Police said a man believed to be from the original shooting on Hamlin Avenue was transported to an area hospital with a graze wound to the head.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating. The officer involved were placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.

No officers were struck by gunfire, but they were taken to a hospital for observation.