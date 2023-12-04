CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed by passengers while driving on the city’s West Side Sunday evening, police said.

The man was identified as 39-year-old Muhammad Al Hajoj of Jefferson Park.

Al Hajoj was driving near the 1700 block of North Lotus Street around 5:36 p.m. in Jefferson Park when he witnessed four additional individuals in the vehicle.

Police said witnesses said shots were heard then the individuals left the vehicle and fled the scene.

The man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to Loyola Hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

A handgun was recovered a few feet away from the vehicle where the man was shot.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.