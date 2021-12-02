Man fatally shot by Buffalo Grove police

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. — A man in his 20s was shot and killed by Buffalo Grove police early Thursday morning.

Police said they responded to a call around 12:30 a.m. near Radcliffe Road and Arlington Heights Road. When officers arrived, they saw a man, who they did not identify but said he was white and in his 20s, with two handguns.

The man shot both firearms in the air and continued to walk toward the officers. Officers told the man to stop but he ignored their commands. Officers then shot the man and provided immediate first aid. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the man called 911 himself. The incident is being investigated as a possible case of “suicide by cop.”

The two officers involved were not injured.

No further information was provided. An investigation is ongoing.

Police believe the incident was captured on dashcam video.