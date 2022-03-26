ROSEMONT, Ill. — A man who was fatally shot in Rosemont Friday night has been identified, and police are now questioning a person of interest.

Joel Valdes, 20, was identified by the medical examiner’s office on Saturday. Valdes was one of three people shot at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago.

The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. Friday near the food court, leading the mall to go into lockdown.

One witness described the frantic moments immediately following the shooting, making note of just how quickly things can change.

“As I walked by there was a stroller turned over, a little girl’s bottle just laying next to it. How quickly things can happen, it can go from zero to 60 and that’s what happened tonight,” Stringer Harris, a witness said..

Police said the shooting was an isolated, targeted incident.

According to police, a 15-year-old girl sustained a gunshot wound to the wrist and the possible third victim fled from the scene. The 15-year-old was stabilized.

Police on Saturday said they had a person of interest they were questioning and are still searching for a second suspect — a man in his 20s.

No further information was provided.